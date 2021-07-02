Cloudy icon
FHP: Charges pending against driver who caused death of motorcyclist

Emily Boyer
, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

FHP logo
FHP logo (Graham Media Group)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A news release from Florida Highway Patrol shows charges are pending against a 58-year-old Jacksonville man whose fatal error caused the death of a 44-year-old man from Neptune Beach, according to FHP’s investigation.

The crash happened on Atlantic Boulevard at Indian Springs Drive at 11:09 p.m. Thursday.

FHP said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Atlantic Boulevard approaching Indian Springs Drive when an SUV traveling westbound attempted to turn onto Indian Springs Drive in front of the motorcycle.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. The FHP report shows he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The 58-year-old SUV driver had minor injuries.

