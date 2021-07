U-Haul struck pedstrian walking along U.S. 1 on Sunday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man walking along New Kings Road was killed Sunday afternoon when a southbound U-Haul truck left the road and struck him.

It happened at 12:36 p.m. near the intersection with U.S. 1. Southbound traffic was stopped while the crash was investigated and cleared, but all lanes had reopened by 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are trying to determine why the truck left the road.

SJO no longer gives the name of traffic fatalities.