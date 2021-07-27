FDOT working to make travel times shorter around St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A busy Southside intersection is getting a facelift.

The Department of Transportation says it will make travel times shorter around the St. Johns Town Center.

If you’ve driven around Southside Boulevard and Gate Parkway in Jacksonville’s Southside, congestion can be high at times between the Town Center, several businesses and many neighborhoods in the area.

“It’s a very popular corridor,” said Hampton Ray, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation. “By adding an additional intersection point, it actually reduces the conflict points for the actual intersection. That means it makes it safer for people as they drive through. It will also optimize the timing on the intersection, so basically getting more people through the intersection more efficiently and safer.”

The project is expected to start in September and will last for a year, ending in later 2022.

It has a price tag of $7.4 million.

Ad

“It’s one of our first displaced left-hand turns in our region so we definitely want people to be aware of the changes, definitely not making quick decisions on the roadway, always try to be predictable, pay attention to those signs,” Ray said.

This project is complex and FDOT will notify drivers before traffic shifts happen related to this project.