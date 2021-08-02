As new school year begins, here are some steps drivers can take to keep students safe

With students heading back to class, you can expect to see more traffic on the road during your commute.

AAA is reminding drivers to be extra cautious this fall. AAA launched its “School’s Open Drive Carefully” campaign, urging drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions, watch for pedestrians and obey traffic laws when passing bus stops and driving through neighborhoods and school zones.

According to a recent AAA survey of Floridians, nearly 56% of people in Florida drive through a school zone on their daily commute.

Here are some steps that AAA says drivers can take to keep students traveling to and from school safe:

Remember to slow down to the posted speed limit when driving through a school zone.

If there are any stop signs, always come to a complete stop . If a child tries to cross the street, stop the car and wait until it is safe to continue driving.

Remove all distractions while behind the wheel. Keep your phone somewhere where you won’t be tempted to use it. Also, don’t eat while driving.

In addition, AAA reminds drivers to watch out for children on bicycles. Children can make unexpected turns, so AAA says drivers should slow down and allow at least 3 feet of passing distance between their vehicle and a bicyclist.

You could get stuck behind school buses on your way to and from work. Here’s when drivers are required to stop for school buses in Florida:

