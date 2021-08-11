2 children, mom suffer minor injuries when car rear-ended by unmarked JSO vehicle on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old mother and her two children, ages 5 and 2, were sent to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday morning after their Kia was rear-ended on I-95 southbound by an unmarked Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle, police said.

The crash back traffic up for miles on I-95 and caused heavy congestion on Dunn Avenue.

Police said the crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday just north of the Dunn Avenue exit.

A JSO spokesman said the Kia was having engine trouble and was going about 10-20 mph with its hazard lights on in the righthand land as the mom tried to navigate through a construction zone and off the interstate.

Another vehicle was traveling at the speed limit behind the Kia and the JSO Ford Fusion was behind the second vehicle, also going the speed limit, the spokesman said. He said when the second vehicle suddenly maneuvered into the left lane, the JSO vehicle came up on the slow-moving Kia and braked quickly but didn’t have time to stop.

The JSO vehicle rear-ended the Kia, spinning it out and it hit the right side barrier wall.

The mom was not wearing a seat belt and the children were in seat belts but not in child restraints, the JSO spokesman said. They suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The JSO employee also suffered minor injuries but was not transported. He was on his way to work when the crash happened.

Only the two vehicles were involved.