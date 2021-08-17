58-year-old man killed after truck runs red light in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 58-year-old man from Keystone Heights has died after a truck ran a red light on Blanding Boulevard at State Road 16.

A crash report from Florida Highway Patrol says the 58-year-old was traveling south in an SUV on Blanding approaching the intersection when a truck traveling west on State Road 16 ran a red light.

The SUV hit the truck, causing the truck to overturn. The occupants of the truck, a 21-year-old driver, and 3 passengers ages 17, 18, and 18 were only minorly injured.

Everyone involved in the crash stayed on the scene and waited for help to arrive. It’s not clear if the driver of the truck will be charged.

The FHP report shows the 58-year-old was wearing a seatbelt.