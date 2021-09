JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multi-vehicle crash is causing severe delays on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jacksonville.

There are multiple injuries from the crash, but Eric Proswimmer, the spokesperson for Jacksonville Fire Rescue, said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash occurred just before the on-ramp from McDuff Avenue, but delays have extended to 295 and are building.

Take Beaver Street for an alternate route.