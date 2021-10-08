TRAFFIC ALERT: Main Street Bridge stuck in up position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said the Main Street Bridge was closed to vehicles late Friday morning “for an undetermined amount of time” due to a mechanical issue.
Traffic is being detoured onto other bridges to cross the St. Johns River.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said the Main Street Bridge was closed to vehicles late Friday morning “for an undetermined amount of time” due to a mechanical issue.
Traffic is being detoured onto other bridges to cross the St. Johns River.
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.