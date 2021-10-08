Rider dies after crash on Baymeadows Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 38-year-old man riding a three-wheel motorcycle on Beameadows Road was killed Thursday afternoon when he swerved to avoid a van that turned left in front him and struck a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Jacksonville man on a Can-Am Spyder was heading west on Baymeadows about 12:30 p.m. when an eastbound Nissan Quest driven by a 73-year-old man turned into his path at the intersection with Baymeadows Circle East. The motorcyclist swerved, left the road and the three-wheeler overturned.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized but died of his injuries.