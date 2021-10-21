Truck driver hits, kills bicyclist riding on Beaver Street in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 37-year-old man has died after he was hit while riding a bicycle on Beaver Street Wednesday night.

The crash report from Florida Highway Patrol shows the crash happened as the bicyclist was traveling West on Beaver Street near Maple Avenue when a truck also traveling in the same direction hit him from behind.

The driver of the truck is a 21-year-old man from Raiford, according to FHP. The bicyclist died at the scene.

It’s not clear if the driver of the truck will face charges.