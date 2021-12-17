Gainesville police searching for black SUV after hit-and-run crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance identifying and locating the driver of a black, newer model GM SUV (possibly a Yukon) missing its passenger mirror.

Police said the driver was traveling through the intersection of NW 16th Avenue and NW 13th Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday when they hit a bicyclist. The driver of the SUV did not stop to check on the person who was hit but fled westbound on NW 16th, according to the police department.

The bicyclist has life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the SUV or the driver is asked to call GPD Officer Neal immediately at (352) 373-7744.