1 killed in crash on Heckscher Drive: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a crash on Heckscher Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash report said the man was trying to turn west onto Heckscher from a south dirt shoulder area near Heritage River Road when a pickup approaching in the eastbound lanes collided with the car’s driver’s side. Both cars were spun by the impact.

The driver of the car died of his injuries.

The 63-year-old man driving the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.