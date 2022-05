A driver died Tuesday morning in a crash on JTB near Gate Parkway, FHP says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A deadly crash on J. Turner Butler Boulevard near Gate Parkway partially blocked lanes Tuesday morning, slowing traffic in the area during rush hour.

The Florida Highway Patrol said only one vehicle was involved and only one person was inside that vehicle.

The driver hit a pole or tree off the roadway and died at the scene, FHP said.

Drivers were urged to use caution in the area.