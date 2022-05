JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes in Clay County. It says three people are dead.

Both crashes occurred on U.S. 17 northbound between County Road 220 and Creighton Road. A fourth person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers said drivers should find an alternative route. U.S. 17 was closed between 220 and Creighton Road.