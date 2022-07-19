Crash blocks lanes of westbound JTB at I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash closed westbound lanes of J. Turner Butler Boulevard on Tuesday night at I-295.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person was transported from the crash with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
FHP said three vehicles were involved.
#ALERTJAX- Due to a traffic crash, expect extensive traffic delays in the area of J Turner Butler westbound at I-295.— JaxReady (@JaxReady) July 19, 2022
Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. pic.twitter.com/DVCu72a1Rs