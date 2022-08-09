Know and share these back-to-school traffic safety reminders from AAA

The roads are about to get more crowded and dangerous as millions of students and teachers return to school.

A new AAA survey found 38% of drivers admitted to speeding in an active school zone.

At least 32% said they use their cellphone while driving through active school zones.

AAA is reminding drivers that it is illegal to use a phone while driving through a school zone. That law applies in both Florida and Georgia. If you use a device, it must be hands-free.

Taking your eyes off of the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing, and a person hit by a car going 25 miles per hour is nearly two-thirds less likely to die than a person hit by a car going 35 miles per hour, so slow down!

Always come to a complete stop, especially if you are near a school zone.

And be sure to talk to your teen.

Car crashes are one of the top causes of death for teens and a quarter of deadly crashes involving teen drivers happen after school between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Parents, remind your children to pay attention when walking to school or the bus stop.

Tell them not to text or wear headphones so they can hear nearby traffic.

If there aren’t sidewalks, remind them to walk against the direction of traffic so they can see oncoming cars.

And make it easier for them to be seen by wearing bright-colored clothes.

When it comes to the bus stop, teach them to stay five steps away from the curb and wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for them to get on.