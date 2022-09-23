Main Street Bridge to be closed nightly next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With one eye on the approach of a tropical system, the Florida Department of Transportation plans to close the Main Street Bridge nightly for work from Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30.

The work is part of FDOT’s bridge fender system improvements project.

The bridge will close at 9 p.m. each night and reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

During the closures, all traffic -- both vehicles and pedestrians -- will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge. Signs will direct traffic through the detour. Marine traffic will not be impacted by the closures.

FDOT hired Seacoast Inc. to complete the $2.1 million project with an estimated completion in early 2023, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Stay informed about lane closures and roadwork in your area by following FDOT District 2 at @MyFDOT_NEFL on Twitter, at MyFDOTNEFL on Facebook or by visiting nflroads.com.