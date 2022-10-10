Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway.

News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash this morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. https://t.co/1E1WuGVbvq pic.twitter.com/U1NcauukBm — News4JAX (@wjxt4) October 10, 2022

Traffic is moving slowly in that area. Drivers should expect delays and use caution while driving past the accident.

We are working to learn more information.