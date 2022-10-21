Fiery semi crash shuts down northbound side of Buckman Bridge

NB Buckman Bridge closed because of an accident with fire. Traffic is being diverted onto San Jose. At least 1 SB lane was also closed due to smoke.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The northbound side of the Buckman Bridge was shut down Friday morning because of a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers and a box truck.

WATCH: Press play above for a live look at the scene as crews clean up after the fiery crash

The box truck had medical supplies on it, and because firefighters used water to douse the blaze, the city’s biohazard team was called in to make sure the hazardous material doesn’t run off into the St. Johns River, according to a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

“Some tanks that were popping and exploding that crews had to deal with. So the Hazmat team was called in to assist, they brought in PKP, an extinguishing agent that can assist us in putting the fire out. The problem now is there’s water runoff. It’s really not on the bridge. It’s just before the water starts with some of the runoff running toward the bridge,” Capt. Eric Prosswimmer explained. “So the Hazmat team is taking extra efforts to block that runoff from going into the St. Johns River because there’s foam and other chemicals involved, and we’re trying to prevent any kind of contamination, and we’ve called in the city bio team to assist us with that.”

LIVE: Sky4 aerials of traffic backup after fiery crash closes NB Buckman Bridge

Prosswimmer said no one was transported from the crash, which was at the beginning of the northbound side of the bridge. The first alert of the crash went out from Jacksonville police just before 6:30 a.m.

He said the box truck hit a tractor-trailer, which was waiting on the bridge for a tow truck after a previous wreck Thursday night.

“The guy was actually asleep in his truck on the shoulder of the road waiting on a wrecker and a box truck collided with him, causing fire,” Prosswimmer said.

Florida Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan said it’s believed the box truck driver had become fatigued and veered off the roadway into the semi on the shoulder. He said a debris field actually caused damage to a third truck also.

All three trucks burned in the crash.

“This was a crash that could have been avoided, but we are thankful no one was injured, but unfortunately we do have significant road closure,” Bryan said.

The smoke was so bad at one point that it closed one of the lanes on the southbound side of the bridge also.

Traffic from I-295 on the northbound side is being diverted onto San Jose Boulevard before the bridge.

Prosswimmer said it’s unclear how long the northbound side of the bridge will remain closed.

“That’s going to be a difficult one. Obviously, FHP is going to try and open it as fast as they can. We have to make sure everything is cleaned up and safe. There’s slick on the roadway. You don’t want further accidents as a result. It’s not something we can rush through,” Prosswimmer said.

Bryan said FHP is working to reopen the NB side of the bridge as quickly as possible.

“Even if we’re able to open up one or two lanes, we’re certainly going to do that because we know the impact this is having on motorists,” Bryan said.

He said another issue has become secondary crashes because of onlookers.

“That’s rubbernecking people not paying attention to the road. We see this every day as crashes occur,” Bryan said. “It’s important to pay attention to the road, people trying to get from point A to point B. We want to make sure they do so safely.”