When’s your best bet to beat the holiday rush for post-Thanksgiving travel?

As families head home from their Thanksgiving plans, AAA predicts a busy travel weekend.

The traffic is expected to pick up as the morning continues Friday.

If you want to get an early start, your best bet is to leave before 11 a.m.

The worst time to be on the road Friday is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

If you are leaving Saturday, you’re encouraged to head out before 2 p.m.

And if you plan to leave on Sunday, make the most of the morning and leave before 11 a.m.

AAA expects this to be the third busiest Thanksgiving week in more than two decades.

Though most people are driving, 4.5 million are expected to fly this year.

If you have a flight out of the River City, make sure to show up at least two hours before your departure because you can expect to see longer lines at security checkpoints.