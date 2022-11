JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right.

He went off the roadway and struck a concrete light pole.

According to the report, he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.