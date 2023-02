JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash on U.S. 1 at Pine Island Road in St. Augustine has left at least one person dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All southbound lanes are blocked on U.S. 1.

A semi and a sedan collided just before 6:30 a.m. and the sedan ended up under the semi, according to FHP. Someone in the sedan was killed and others were taken to the hospital. The semi driver was not hurt.