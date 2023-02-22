Pedestrian killed crossing University Boulevard in Arlington, JSO says

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on University Boulevard in Arlington.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man crossing University Boulevard North near Fort Caroline Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday was struck and killed, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Nassim Mana, the commanding officer of JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit, said a man driving a Toyota Camry was headed south on University Boulevard and did not see the pedestrian in the roadway.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue paramedics responded to the crash and the pedestrian died at the scene.

Mana said there was no crosswalk in the area.

“I would urge people to use the (crosswalk) where one is provided,” Mana said. “We’ve had so far eight pedestrian fatalities (this year) and most of them were not using a (crosswalk).”

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene. He is cooperating with the investigation, Mana said, and charges are unlikely.

Mana said this was the 28th traffic fatality overall.

“For drivers, please obey the law. For instance, seat belt, obey the speed limit, don’t drive distracted, don’t drive impaired. For motorcycles, make sure you don’t overdrive your abilities. Don’t be passing vehicles left and right. Just obey traffic laws,” Mana said. “As far as pedestrians, just use a (crosswalk) when one is provided. If you’re walking in the dark, try to wear reflective clothing, that way you can be seen by other motorists.”