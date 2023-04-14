Alta Drive improvement project starts 60-day detour on Sunday

Drivers using Alta Drive will encounter a 60-day detour between Faye Road and Port of Jacksonville Parkway as construction on the JTAMobilityWorks roadway project continues. The detour will begin Sunday and last until June 14 as contractors raise the elevation of the roadway in two locations.

The first location is north of Faye Road just north of the Selina Plaza. All traffic traveling north on Alta Drive will be detoured via Faye Road to New Berlin Road.

The second location is between Misty Marsh Drive and Marshwinds Way. All traffic traveling south on Alta Drive will be detoured via Port of Jacksonville Parkway to New Berlin Road.

The Alta Drive roadway improvement project will widen the existing roadway to six lanes, creating a divided roadway from the I-295 exit to Faye Road, a four-lane divided roadway to Ashgrove Road and a five-lane roadway to Burkit Lane.

“We are thankful to the residents in this community for their patience as we work diligently to complete the project and ultimately provide improved mobility and safer accessibility for those who live and work near Alta Drive,” said Ford.

The Alta Drive improvement project is one of the final JTAMobilityWorks projects. It is a complete street project which includes the addition of bike lanes, wider sidewalks and upgraded traffic signals.

JTAMobilityWorks is JTA’s initiative to build out multi-modal infrastructure for a safer and more resilient region. As part of this initiative, JTA will further the development of complete streets, active transportation infrastructure and improvements to the public realm.

You can monitor the progress of the project on the JTAMobilityWorks webpage at https://mobilityworks.jtafla.com/.