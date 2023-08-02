JTA is 1st transit agency in country to allow customers to use Cash App for mobile tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Transportation Authority customers can now use the mobile payment service Cash App as a form of payment for JTA services on the MyJTA mobile app.

JTA says it’s the first transit agency in the country to offer Cash App for mobile ticketing.

The MyJTA app, which launched in October 2022, can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices. Visit https://myjta.com to learn more.

Now, when users are selecting a method of payment at checkout, they will have the option to choose “Cash App,” and then connect their MyJTA account to their Cash App account.

JTA customers can then pay for fixed bus routes, First Coast Flyer rides, ReadiRide trips, Clay County Flex routes, and St. Johns River Ferry rides via Cash App. This option will also be available on Gameday Xpress rides to Jacksonville Jaguars games and other select events at EverBank Stadium.

“JTA is always looking for new ways to enhance the rider experience,” JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. said in a news release announcing the change. “With JTA being the first transit agency in the country to offer Cash App integration, it further solidifies our commitment to providing easier ways for our community to ride with us, and makes our services more accessible than ever before through the MyJTA app.”

MyJTA is powered by Moovit, and MyJTA’s mobile payment capabilities are offered by Token Transit, JTA’s partner for its mobile payment services.