Man hit by semi, killed after getting out of disabled car on I-10: FHP

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A man died early Thursday morning when he was hit by a semi after getting out of his disabled car on I-10 westbound in Baker County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man, whose age and hometown were not released, was involved in a crash that left his car disabled in the outside travel lane of I-10 westbound near mile marker 328.

According to the FHP report, the man got out of the disabled car on the highway, and a 35-year-old man driving a semi in the outside westbound lane struck the back of the disabled car and the man.

Troopers said the man who was hit was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The semi driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to the report.