PALM COAST, Fla. – A 39-year-old man was hit by a car Monday night on Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast and died at the hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the FHP report, the man was crossing Belle Terre Parkway not in a designated crosswalk around 7:45 p.m. Monday when he was hit by a sedan driven by a 27-year-old Palm Coast woman.

The man was taken to Advent Health North Palm Coast, where he died, troopers said.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.