Good Samaritan hit, killed while helping dog struck by car on University Boulevard: JSO

Woman hit, killed on University Boulevard while helping dog, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was hit and killed Monday night on University Boulevard while trying to help a dog that had been hit by a car and was lying in the street, police said.

The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m. Monday on University Boulevard about half a mile south of Atlantic Boulevard in the Spring Glen area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it appears the woman stopped her car in the center turn lane of University Boulevard to help the dog.

As the good Samaritan tried to move the dog out of the southbound lane of University Boulevard, a small SUV headed south on University struck the woman.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the SUV stopped at the scene and is cooperating, police said. There is no sign of impairment, the Sheriff’s Office said.

There’s no word on whether the dog survived.

The woman is the 137th person to die in a traffic crash this year in Duval County.