Traffic Alert: Hart Bridge closes in both directions due to a maritime incident, FDOT says

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

The Hart Bridge cost $8.8 million to build in 1967. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Both directions of the Hart Bridge were closed Monday morning until further notice, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials closed the Hart Bridge around 9:15 a.m. out of “an abundance of caution due to a maritime incident,” the Florida Department of Transportation said.

FDOT inspectors are inspecting the structure.

Crews will reopen the bridge once inspectors deem the structure safe, FDOT said. Please avoid this area if possible.

Around 9 a.m., News4JAX witnessed cars driving on the bridge.

