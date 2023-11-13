23-year-old killed when pickup truck crosses into oncoming traffic on Waldo Road: FHP

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old driver was killed Sunday night when his pickup truck crossed into the oncoming lanes on Waldo Road and hit another pickup, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on State Road 24 (Waldo Road), south of Northeast 55th Terrace, troopers said.

FHP said the 23-year-old from Gainesville was headed south on SR 24 and for unknown reasons crossed the center median and hit a pickup that was headed north on SR 24.

According to the report, the 43-year-old man driving the other pickup suffered minor injuries, along with a 44-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy in the truck. All three were listed in the report as being from Cordova, Maryland.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.