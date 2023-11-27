61º
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple cars on First Coast Expressway: FHP

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old Jacksonville man was struck multiple times by cars Monday morning on First Coast Expressway near Trail Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

He died from his injuries.

According to the crash report, the man was walking north in the right lane of State Road 23 (First Coast Expressway) during the dark morning hours around 6 a.m.

A 53-year-old man driving a pick-up truck hit the pedestrian with the right side mirror and right side of his truck, and the pedestrian landed in the right lane, where he was run over by multiple vehicles, FHP said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

All six drivers involved were wearing seat belts and remained at the scene of the crash, FHP said.

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

