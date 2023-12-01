64º
JSO asks for help to find Volkswagen involved in deadly hit-and-run on Blanding Blvd

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his mid-20s was killed early Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on Blanding Boulevard between Harlow Road and 103rd Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said the driver sped away without calling for help, trying to aid the pedestrian or reporting the incident.

JSO said an officer on their way to a call around 1:15 a.m. Friday saw the man lying in a southbound lane of Blanding Boulevard. Police said the man was unconscious and appeared to have been hit by a car.

The man died at the scene.

Detectives suspect that the hit-and-run vehicle is a Volkswagen based on evidence at the crash scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is the 166th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

