TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 dead in crash on SR-100 in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. - Three people have died in a crash Tuesday morning in Starke, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the wreck on State Road 100 at SE 109th Street. All lanes are blocked in both directions and drivers are asked to avoid the area. Detours have been set up on County Road 18 and SE 21st Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.

Stay with News4Jax for updates.

