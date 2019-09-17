Family, classmates mourn Oakleaf High student killed in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and students at Oakleaf High School were in mourning Tuesday after the death of a classmate who was fatally injured in a violent crash on Oakleaf Village Parkway.

Keondre Moss was one of three teens in a car that slammed into a tree in the median Monday afternoon. Witnesses said the boys, all students at Oakleaf High School, were speeding and possibly racing two other vehicles at the time.

The two other teens in the car were in serious condition at a hospital at last check. Police have not said which of the teens was driving the car.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help Keondre's family, he turned 16 years old less than a week before the crash. He was originally from Kansas City, Kansas.

“He was a very sweet and good young man, who loved his 3-year-old niece,” the page said.

According to the page, the teens were leaving school when the crash happened. Sky 4 video taken about 2:30 p.m. from over the scene -- about 2 miles from the high school -- and a photo from a viewer show that a tree appeared to come down on the car.

The Clay County School District released a statement about the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that a junior at Oakleaf High School has passed away due to a car accident in the Oakleaf community Monday afternoon. It has been confirmed that two other students were in the vehicle as well and both have suffered serious injuries. The District will provide grief counseling services at Oakleaf High School to support students, staff and family members during this very difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones. Our entire school district is saddened by this devastating news. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers as we work through the pain and emotions of this tragic loss.”

Anyone who saw the crash or had any information about it is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

