FHP: 1 dead in crash blocking all lanes of A1A on Nassau Sound Bridge

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - One person has died in a two-car crash just north of the Nassau Sound Bridge, reported the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash has blocked all lanes of A1A at First Coast Highway.

One person died and another person was transported to the hospital. Drivers will need to allow extra time traveling between Duval and Nassau County Tuesday morning. To avoid delays, use US-17 or I-95 until lanes reopen.

