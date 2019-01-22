JFRD: 1 killed in crash on Heckscher Drive near Browns Creek Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Heckscher Drive near Browns Creek Fish Camp, Jacksonville firefighters said.
Crews were called to an area near the Browns Creek Bridge for a crash involving multiple vehicles. Several people were hurt and at least one person died, firefighters said.
Police said all lanes of Heckscher Drive (A1A) are closed from I-295 to the Nassau County line.
The Florida Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.
It was the second of two deadly crashes on A1A Tuesday morning.
