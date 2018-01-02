Could wintry weather close some Jacksonville bridges?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chances of freezing rain and snow in this week's forecast could impact roads across Northeast Florida.

If snow flurries or ice make their way to the Sunshine State, some Jacksonville bridges could close, because ice building up on the bridge could prove dangerous for drivers.

The higher the elevation, like the Dames Point Bridge, which is about 17 stories, the higher the chance the bridge could close. Other bridges vulnerable to icing include the Buckman, Hart and Mathews.

Whether bridges remain open or not, many drivers will face the challenge of navigating during winter weather -- a challenge most in Florida aren't accustomed to.

“I would be cautious. They’re not used to that kind of weather,” said Jacksonville resident Lovee Agnihorti, who moved to town in 2002. “I would love it (to snow). I think people would like it. That would be a nice change.”

Agnihorti said that although he feels comfortable driving during winter weather, he hopes other drivers take precautions before hitting freezing roads.

While driving during winter weather, Florida state troopers say it’s best to slow down, pump the brakes gently, keep a safe distance between vehicles and always wear a seat belt.

“My car is pretty well-equipped for these icy roads, hopefully, so I’ll see what it takes and see if these tires can last the icy roads,” said Alex Mussallem, adding that he would love to see his first snowflakes.

He said seeing roads and bridges dusted in snow or sprinkled in ice would also be a first.

Florida Department of Transportation representatives said the department doesn't have any plans to prepare the roads for the upcoming weather right now, but law enforcement will monitor the road conditions and let FDOT know if any closures or measures need to be taken.

FDOT can salt or sand the roads, but transportation officials said they rarely need to do that.

They also have cameras on the bridges that law enforcement monitor as well.

