JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed about one mile before McDuff Avenue Friday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the lane closures were due to a traffic crash that involved a gas leak.

The DOT camera showed long backups after 10:30 p.m. There appeared to be a tanker in the middle of the road.

It wasn't immediately clear how long lanes would be closed.

