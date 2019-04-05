FHP: I-295 NB shut down near Old St. Augustine Rd. by deadly crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 37-year-old woman was killed in a fiery crash in Mandarin on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the wreck on I-295 near Old St. Augustine Road around 2 a.m. They said Megan Graybeal's Honda Accord caught on fire after it was rear-ended by a Dodge Charger. She died on scene.

Joshua Ray Anderson, 35, was driving the Dodge Charger and troopers said he was not injured.

All lanes of I-295 NB between I-95 and Old St. Augustine Road were shut down while investigators were on scene.

Drivers on I-95 can use the Old St. Augustine Road to get back to the west beltway.

Investigators add that charges are pending.

