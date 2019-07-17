Troopers: Bicyclist killed in Middleburg crash

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday afternoon in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Clay County Fire-Rescue said the bicyclist was a man was in his 70s.

The deadly crash was reported just before 2 p.m. on County Road 218 near Pine Tree Lane.

All lanes of C.R. 218 were blocked at last check. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route, as delays are expected.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Highway Patrol with the investigation.

