Detour planned for I-95 North at Fuller Warren Bridge this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the Interstate 10/Interstate 95 Operational Improvements project, I-95 northbound at the Fuller Warren Bridge will be detoured from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Saturday as crews place beams on the I-95 northbound to I-10 westbound ramp, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Drivers traveling north on I-95 will be detoured to the downtown exit ramps and onto the Acosta Bridge. From the Acosta Bridge, traffic will take a right onto Broad Street and then a left onto Adams Street, where traffic can travel north on I-95 or west on I-10.

As part of the detour for I-10 westbound traffic and the alternate detour for I-95 northbound traffic, drivers will be directed to the downtown exit ramps and onto the Acosta Bridge. From the Acosta Bridge traffic, drivers will take a left on Riverside Avenue and then a left onto Forest Street, where traffic can take I-10 westbound or I-95 northbound.

Law enforcement officers will be on-site to ensure the safety of drivers and construction crews.

The $126 million project is expected to be completed in summer 2020.

For more information about the project, visit Your10and95.com.

