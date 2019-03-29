FHP: 2 killed in crash on I-295 at Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least two people were killed Thursday night in a crash on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash closed nortbound lanes of I-295 near the exit for Collins Road. FHP was dispatched to the crash at about 10:42 p.m.

The Florida Department of Transportation camera on the highway appeared to show traffic being redirected away from the crash.

Details surrounding the collision were not immediately available.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.