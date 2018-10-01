FHP: Car fleeing Georgia police crashes into livestock trailer in Nassau County

YULEE, Fla. - A car fleeing from police before dawn Monday crashed into a livestock trailer carrying alpaca, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Kingsland police officer tried to pull over a black Mercedes for speeding south on Interstate 95 in Georgia. The driver did not stop for police and sped across the border into Florida, according to the report.

The driver entered at the Florida Agriculture Inspection Station about 4:15 a.m. and crashed into a parked livestock trailer. The driver and passenger of the car got out and ran into the woods, troopers said. The driver was apprehended just before 8 a.m., but troopers, with the help of Nassau County deputies, were still searching for the passenger.

When troopers searched the car the two ran from, they said they found multiple garbage bags full of stolen and opened mail. Stolen checks were also found throughout the car.

The livestock truck that the car hit was had 21 alpaca on board. Troopers say one alpaca was seriously injured and some of the other animals may also be hurt.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.