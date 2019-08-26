FHP: Motorcyclist killed, passenger badly hurt in Flagler County crash

A 56-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday in Flagler County when his bike collided with a pickup truck.

Travis Erin Stewart, of Palm Coast, and his 53-year-old female passenger were thrown off the Harley when the truck driver turned left into their path, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Belle Terre Parkway at Ponce Deleon Drive.

Stewart died at the scene and the passenger, whose name has not been released, suffered critical injuries.

The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured.

Charges are pending.

