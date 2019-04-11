JFRD: At least 1 dead in crash blocking lanes of Roosevelt Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard were closed after a deadly crash Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, at least one person died in the crash.

Southbound lanes of Roosevelt were blocked at Birmingham Avenue, and northbound lanes of Roosevelt were blocked at Collins Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

