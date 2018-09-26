FHP: 68-year-old killed crossing I-95 not far from walkover

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 68-year-old pedestrian was hit by an SUV and killed Wednesday morning as he ran across I-95 southbound near Kings Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which was reported about 9:45 a.m., happened not far from a pedestrian walkover that crosses I-95.

The man who was hit died at the scene.

"This person was struck on the interstate when we’re standing directly underneath a pedestrian overpass," FHP spokesman Sgt. Dylan Bryan said.

With the deadly crash coming hours after a bicyclist was hit and killed on 103rd Street, Bryan emphasized the need for everyone to be careful on the roads.

"Everyone has to do the right thing," he said. "Not only vehicular traffic but pedestrian traffic as well."

The 54-year-old woman driving the SUV on I-95 was not injured and remained at the scene, according to the crash report.

