National Guardsman nearing retirement killed in head-on crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 58-year-old man riding a motorcyclist home from his job as an aircraft mechanic with the Florida Air National Guard died Tuesday afternoon when state troopers said a car veered into his lane on Lem Turner Road near Interstate 295.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Genesis was headed south on Lem Turner near Terrell Road about 2:30 p.m. when the car veered from its lane and entered the northbound lane, hitting Steward Lee Bowles' Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Bowles, of Jacksonville, died at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the car, a 44-year-old Callahan man, was taken to UF Health hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in the car, a 36-year-old Callahan woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending, according to the FHP report.

Troopers said Bowles was wearing a helmet.

Family members said Bowles was a crew chief with the 125th Fighter Wing of the Florida Air National Guard and was nearing his retirement. News4Jax is hearing more about his life for a full report Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.