Multi-car crash with injuries, 1 fatality on Hart Bridge ramp

A crash involving multiple vehicles on the ramp from the Hart Bridge toward downtown has caused several injuries and one death, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue.

Dozens of emergency vehicles responded to the scene Thursday afternoon and JFRD reported there were at least seven patients.

Traffic is at a standstill and motorists were asked to avoid the area. All north lanes of the Hart Bridge and the exit to Adams Street are closed, with traffic being diverted onto the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

News4Jax has crews headed to the scene. This article will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.