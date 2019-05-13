Pedestrian struck, killed on Union Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before 7 a.m. Monday in downtown Jacksonville has died, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The pedestrian was hit on Union Street at Laura Street. Evidence markers are in the street and an SUV can be seen off the road in the bushes. A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office traffic homicide detective is expecting to release preliminary information within the hour.

Police have all lanes of Union from Laura to Main streets closed during the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

