FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a car just after midnight Saturday while walking on Interstate 295 at New Kings Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Joshua Kirk, 31, of Bryceville, was walking in the road at 12:09 a.m. when he was hit by a Mercedes-Benz that was headed north. Kirk died at the scene.

Troopers are unsure why Kirk was walking in the road and are still investigating. At this time there are no charges against the driver.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.